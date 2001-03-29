LumiCyte completes $20 million financing

LumiCyte of Fremont, California, USA, has completed a $20 million secondround of financing, led by Tullis-Dickerson & Co, with additional funding coming from OrbiMed Advisors and reinvestment by the Redleaf Group.

William Hutchens, LumiCyte's chief executive, said that the firm has built important strategic alliances and advanced its operational capabilities significantly over this last year. The firm develops powerful protein biochips "to help address complex medical problems," such as cancer and diabetes, by monitoring proteins at the molecular level.