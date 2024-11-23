Lupin Of India In International JVs

Lupin Laboratories of India is establishing joint ventures in China, Russia and South Africa, holding a majority stake in all three, reports the Marketletter's Indian correspondent.
In China and Russia, Lupin Laboratories plans to set up manufacturing units with local partners, while the tie-up will be for marketing in South Africa.
President of international business at Lupin, Lalit Kumar, was quoted in a report as saying that the company had applied for permission to the Chinese equivalent of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to set up two joint ventures with different partners to manufacture injectables.
