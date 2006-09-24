Lux Biosciences sets up in Europe

New Jersey, USA-based Lux Biosciences, a privately-held biotechnology company specialized in the field of ophthalmic diseases, say that it has established Lux Biosciences GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany, as a wholly-owned subsidiary with the mission to create an infrastructure for the company's European activities.

It adds that, by developing a product pipeline in the USA and Europe simultaneously, Lux intends to create significant synergies in drug and market development. In addition, it says, this effort builds on Lux' recent milestones, including the following:

- in May 2006, Lux secured from its partner Isotechnika an exclusive, worldwide license for LX211, its next-generation calcineurin inhibitor, for ophthalmic treatments. This compound is currently entering pivotal-stage clinical development in uveitis; and