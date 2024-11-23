LXR Biotechnology's Cardiosol "Ups Survival"

- LXR Biotechnology's human organ preservation solution Cardiosol wasshown, in retrospective studies, to offer a significant survival advantage to heart transplant patients. It also reduces chronic and acute rejection episodes, says the company. With conventional treatment, the five-year survival rate is normally 68%, yet of the 20 patients in the Cardiosol trial, 100% were still alive after five years. LXR has now developed improved formulations of Cardiosol - HK-Cardiosol, for use in heart transplant patients, and CP-Cardiosol, for use in cardiopulmonary bypass. Both products are due to begin clinical trials this year.