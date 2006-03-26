LyphoSign completes early-stage LS104 study

Canadian biopharmaceutical company LymphoSign says it has completed preclinical testing of its developmental kinase inhibitor LS104, and adds that it intends to begin human trials of the drug in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other blood cancers in the near future.

The preclinical work has suggested that the compound confers a significant survival advantage in animal myeloid leukemia models. Helmut Thomas, the company's vice president, said that the drug has also shown efficacy in cultured leukemia, myeloma and lymphoma cells in vitro.

LymphoSign says it is preparing a Clinical Trial Application for regulatory authorities in Canada and Europe and expects to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration in 2007.