M&I's MabCampath is approved by EMEA

Millennium & ILEX Partners, the joint venture between MillenniumPharmaceuticals and ILEX Oncology, has been granted authorization by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency to market MabCampath (alemtuzumab), its humanized monoclonal antibody for patients with B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have been treated with alkylating drugs and have failed fludarabine therapy. MabCampath will be marketed in Europe by Schering AG.

The antibody was launched in the USA in May, as Campath, by Schering's US affiliate Berlex Laboratories (Marketletter May 21). M&I has said it is now starting a post-approval clinical trial of MabCampath versus chlorambucil, the standard first-line treatment for B-CLL.