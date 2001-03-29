MabCampath nears EU approval for CLL

Schering AG's MabCampath (alemtuzumab) has been recommended for approvalby the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia in patients who are no longer suitable for treatment with alkylating agents and fludarabine. Schering has developed MabCampath in collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals and ILEX Partners.
Schering notes that the approval has been granted "under exceptional circumstances," and is conditional on a post-approval confirmatory study comparing the drug's safety and efficacy in CLL patients to chlorambucil, the standard first-line treatment for CLL, which should begin later this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze