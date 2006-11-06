MacuSight initiates 30-patient sirolimus trial

MacuSight, a USA-based developer of therapeutics for the treatment of severe ocular conditions, has initiated a Phase I study of its lead product candidate in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. This trial, which will enroll a total of 30 patients, is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of MacuSight's proprietary formulation of sirolimus, an immunosuppressant also known as rapamycin, when administered in various doses through two different types of ocular injections.
Investigators for this randomized, open-label, dose-escalation study will treat patients with a single subconjunctival or intravitreal injection of MacuSight's formulation of sirolimus, which is marketed as Rapamune by US drug major Wyeth. The trial will include six treatment arms with patients receiving one of three doses of sirolimus via subconjunctival injection or one of three doses via intravitreal injection. Each administration will provide the patient with exposure to the compound for up to approximately three months, MacuSight noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze