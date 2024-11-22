Magaziner: "I Stay As Senior Clinton Aide"

White House Health Care Policy adviser Ira Magaziner has made light of a New York Times story that the Clinton Administration may reduce his role in next year's health care reform campaign. He said the media is always interested in playing up conflicts, and that he is staying as a senior adviser. The reform issue will still be around in 1995 because the problem will only get worse, he said, but the administration will be better prepared to deal with the scare tactics and high-powered lobbying that led to its defeat this year.

The NYT reported that while White House chief of staff Leon panetta had been discussing ideas for a new policy-making process in which Mr Magaziner's responsibilities would be reduced, administration staff had said Mr Magaziner was lobbying to keep a major role, with Mrs Clinton's support. Several White House officials were quoted as saying he will still be part of the effort, but his role will be different. Others in the Administration, Congress and outside experts are lobbying for someone else to head the health policy operation, it added.