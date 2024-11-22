Magaziner, Mrs Clinton Moved Aside

White House chief of staff Leon Panetta has said that health care reform legislation will be led through Congress in the next session by Carol Rasco, head of the Democratic Policy Council, and Robert Rubin, head of the National Economic Council.
Ira Magaziner and Hillary Clinton will still be involved in the effort, he said, but any White House proposals on the issue will be managed by Ms Rasco and Mr Rubin, who are now two key domestic advisers to the President.
Meantime, before the White House's recent release of about 250 boxes of documents relating to Hillary Clinton's Interdepartmental Work Group on health care reform, aides pulled out all records produced after May 31, 1993, the group's official deadline. A White House aide said each box was reviewed so that the post-May 31 documents were removed.
