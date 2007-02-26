Magnisense teams up with Indicia on MIAtek

Paris, France-based Magnisense, a developer of next-generation immunoassays for human and animal diagnostics, food safety and environmental protection, has launched a new platform for customers in the diagnostics industry to test solutions based on its MIAtek technology. The platform has been developed as part of its new partnership with Indicia Biotechnology, an immune technology specialist based in Lyon, France.

MIAtek employs magnetic beads as markers, replacing the traditional enzymatic or fluorescent methods. Magnisense has already developed a portable reader which can identify and accurately quantify a biological target using superparamagnetic beads as markers. According to the firm, linking up with Indicia opens the way for diagnostics or life science companies who wish to use MIAtek for their own applications to develop quickly and economically tests which are specifically adapted to the desired markers and based on their own parameters.