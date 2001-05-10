Maine backs 25% Rx discounts for poor

In the US state of Maine, the legislature's Health and Human ServicesCommittee has voted unanimously in favor of proposals to provide prescription drug discounts averaging 25% for around 225,000 elderly and disabled people in the state whose incomes are up to 300% of the federal poverty level and who have no other drug coverage.

The bipartisan committee approved the bill to enact the Healthy Maine Prescription Program, which is based on Vermont's Pharmacy Discount Program. This went live in January (Marketletter January 15), despite a court challenge from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America which attempted to block the Health Care Financing Administration waiver required for setting up the program.

An HCFA waiver for the establishment of the Healthy Maine Prescription Program was secured in January, and the plan is now expected to pass the full state legislature and then be signed into law by the Governor, Angus King, after which it would take effect immediately, reports Reuters.