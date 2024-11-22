Malawi To Make IV Fluids

Intravenous fluids are to be produced in Malawi, following the setting-up of a new company, Parenteral Drug Pharmaceuticals Malawi Ltd. The project involves an investment of some $3 million, and the plant will manufacture four types of iv fluids, according to a report in African Review.

Local production of iv fluids is expected to reduce imports, which are currently estimated at around $2.5 million a year. The operation will be run by the Malawi Development Corporation in cooperation with Indian companies. Production is scheduled to start in August.