Malaysian pharma trading figures

Malaysia had 1,171 licensed premises for manufacture, import andwholesaling of medicines in June 2000, compared with 1,131 in 1999, say figures just published by the Drug Control Authority.

Manufacturing premises totaled 198, up from 190, due to steady growth in the number of traditional manufacturing premises. The number of importers rose to 307 from 264, following the introduction of licensing for traditional importers, while the number of wholesalers fell to 666 from 677.

24,927 products were registered with the DCA at June 2000, of which 57% were imported and 43% were manufactured locally.