Malaysian pharma trading figures

Malaysia had 1,171 licensed premises for manufacture, import andwholesaling of medicines in June 2000, compared with 1,131 in 1999, say figures just published by the Drug Control Authority.
Manufacturing premises totaled 198, up from 190, due to steady growth in the number of traditional manufacturing premises. The number of importers rose to 307 from 264, following the introduction of licensing for traditional importers, while the number of wholesalers fell to 666 from 677.
24,927 products were registered with the DCA at June 2000, of which 57% were imported and 43% were manufactured locally.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze