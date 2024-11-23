Mallinckrodt Group's Analgesics US FDA Approved

- The Mallinckrodt Group has received US Food and Drug Administration approval to market two new analgesics. The first, oral Anexia (acetominophen/hydrocodone), was set to be introduced on September 1 in 10/660mg doses to treat moderate-to-moderately severe pain. The second product, prefilled syringes of one-dose UltraJect (morphine sulfate), is scheduled for release on the market in January 1997. It is approved in two strengths, and is the first patient-controlled syringe for moderate-to-severe pain relief.