Malta's generics develop early

In a bid to encourage inward investment by foreign generic drug manufacturers, Malta's government has allowed the USA's Bolar provision to be interpreted in such a way that the local generics industry can develop products only six years after a manufacturer has first applied for authorization to market a drug.

Malta depends almost entirely on imports to supply its market. Importing firms act as purchasers and distributors on behalf of both the state and private sector of health care. Because of the tiny local market, many of the major drug firms have not registered their patents locally.