Managed Care Cos' Role In Drug Research

Fewer than 12% of US managed care companies surveyed in 1995 indicatedthat they had any interest in, capability of or infrastructure geared to participation in drug research, according to an article in the journal Managed Care.

Highlighting some of of the benefits to managed care organizations to be gained from participating in trials and outcome studies, author William Stigelman says they would develop in situ efficacy data, in situ cost-utilization data and quality-of-life data. This would help in development of practice guidelines. Managed care drug research would also improve provider and patient satisfaction by offering leading-edge therapies, and evaluate physician and patient preferences for new treatments.

Dr Stigelman sees it as a paradox that while MCOs do not participate in drug research, they do consider the new drug safety and efficacy data required for FDA approval to be a given when making formulary decisions, and they demand cost-benefit or cost-effectiveness data as part of the formulary decision-making process.