Managed Care Cos' Role In Drug Research

Fewer than 12% of US managed care companies surveyed in 1995 indicatedthat they had any interest in, capability of or infrastructure geared to participation in drug research, according to an article in the journal Managed Care.
Highlighting some of of the benefits to managed care organizations to be gained from participating in trials and outcome studies, author William Stigelman says they would develop in situ efficacy data, in situ cost-utilization data and quality-of-life data. This would help in development of practice guidelines. Managed care drug research would also improve provider and patient satisfaction by offering leading-edge therapies, and evaluate physician and patient preferences for new treatments.
Dr Stigelman sees it as a paradox that while MCOs do not participate in drug research, they do consider the new drug safety and efficacy data required for FDA approval to be a given when making formulary decisions, and they demand cost-benefit or cost-effectiveness data as part of the formulary decision-making process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze