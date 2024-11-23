Management Changes At Nippon Glaxo And Nippon Wellcome

- Glaxo Wellcome has announced management changes for Nippon Glaxo and Nippon Wellcome: Christopher Adam moves from the position of president of NW, but remains on the board, becoming president of NG; Derek Winstanly replaces Mr Adam as president of NW; Y Yuhira assumes regional reponsibility for finance; Mike Ferris assumes regional responsibility for development in Japan; Stuart Wren becomes director of licensing and business development for GW in Japan, moving from NW; Hiroshi Konishi and Akira Konishi will resign from their respective roles as president and vice president of NG, but remain as non-executive deputy chairman and a non-executive director, respectively.
