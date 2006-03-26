Many regions on track for TB control targets, says the WHO

The regions of the Americas, Southeast Asia and Western Pacific should reach targets set by the World Health Assembly to detect 70% of tuberculosis cases and to successfully treat 85% of these by end-2005, according to the World Health Organization's Global Tuberculosis Control 2006 report.
Commenting on the situation, WHO Director General Lee Jong-wook said: "there is clear evidence that investment in TB control works. Even in low-income countries with enormous financial constraints, programs are operating effectively and producing results." However, he warned: "this same commitment needs to be replicated in African countries and other areas, where funding and priority for TB control remains fragile."
