MAP and Xemplar in inhaler deal

MAP Pharmaceuticals, a developer of novel inhaled drug therapies, and fellow USA-based Xemplar Pharmaceuticals, a contract services company developing inhalation products, have signed an agreement under which the latter will serve as the exclusive manufacturer of MAP's proprietary Tempo Inhaler products. Under the terms of the deal, Xemplar will also be responsible for additional development activities, including process engineering for MAP's preclinical and clinical products.

As part of the accord, MAP will provide an interim, interest free loan, as well as funding for technical assistance to Xemplar to support the expansion of the company's existing production facility. Xemplar will add approximately 12,000 square feet of commercial space designed specifically for the production of pressurized metered-dose inhaler products, nasal sprays and dry-powder inhalers.