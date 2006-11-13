Margaret Chan nominated to be WHO Director General

Margaret Chan of China has been nominated by the Executive Board of the World Health Organization for the post of Director General, following the sudden death of Lee Jong-wook in May (Marketletters passim). Dr Chan has previously served as Assistant DG, responsible for communicable diseases, where "she has shown a capability to focus on obtaining concrete results and is willing to work with partners who can help achieve them," said International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations director general Harvey Bale, welcoming the nomination, which awaited confirmation as the Marketletter went to press.