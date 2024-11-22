Marion Merrell Dow Acquires Selectide

Marion Merrell Dow is acquiring the US pharmaceutical research company Selectide Corporation, which is a leader in combinatorial chemistry and automated screening technologies for pharmaceutical research.

The company will become part of MMD's R&D organization and will continue to operate at its site in Tucson, Arizona. For accounting reasons, MMD will expense as acquired research the amount of the purchase price, which was not disclosed, in excess of net tangible assets of Selectide. It says that this will amount to a one-time charge of around $0.15 per share in the first quarter of 1995.

"As we seek important new treatments for disease, Selectide's outstanding people and proprietary technologies will reduce the time it takes to identify promising leading compounds at the early stages of R&D," said Frank Douglas, executive vice president, research and development, at MMD. "This capability will help enable us to discover significant new drugs and bring them to market faster than we can with traditional processes," he added.