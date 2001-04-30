Massachusetts offers more low-price Rx plans

Several bills to introduce more low-income residents of the US state ofMassachusetts to low-cost drugs have been introduced. One would monitor the cost of drugs and report on firms that overcharge consumers, while another would give low-income children in the state-funded health insurance program pharmacy benefits.

Another would let county, city and town municipal staff buy drugs at the prices paid by members of the Group Insurance Commission, which manages health insurance benefits for 263,000 state workers and their families. A fourth would create a commission to determine if drug prices are reasonable, identify firms that overcharge and publicize the amount they spend on marketing and promotions, said Secretary of State William Galvin, who would chair such a panel, and who added that this bill would not be costly to implement, reports the Associated Press.

Massachusetts has begun to sign up seniors and the disabled for its pioneering Prescription Advantage drug insurance program, the first US insurance-based plan and, to date, about 23,000 have joined. Monthly premiums range from nothing for the poorest to $82 for those earning $42,961 or more a year. In addition, lawmakers are seeking ways to help more low-income residents get access to drugs and at lower costs.