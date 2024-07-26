Matthew Stober, the CEO of Abzena, has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining Abzena, he served as CEO of CastleVax and Istari Oncology.
Mr Stober has held senior executive positions at prominent companies such as Merck, GSK, Novartis, and Hospira, where he played a key role in the operational turnaround that led to its acquisition by Pfizer for $17 billion.
At Abzena, he focuses on leveraging the company's strengths in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development to provide end-to-end solutions for biopharmaceutical clients, aiming to drive growth and innovation in the CDMO sector.
