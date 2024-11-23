Maxim's EpiLeukin For AML

- Maxim Pharmaceuticals' combination therapy for acute myelogenous leukemia can increase the duration of remission compared to treatment with interleukin-2, according to interim results from a Phase II study. The study was published in the British Journal of Hematology (March 1). Maxim's treatment, called EpiLeukin, combines histamine with IL-2 and/or interferon alpha. The histamine acts as an H2 receptor agonist, potentiating the natural killer cell-stimulating activity of the cytokines. EpiLeukin is also being tested in Phase II studies in Sweden in patients with renal cell carcinoma and multiple myeloma. Registration trials are planned.