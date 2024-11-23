McKesson & AmeriSource Merge In $2.25 Billion Deal

Two of the largest US drug distributors, McKesson Corp and AmeriSourceHealth, have announced plans to merge in a deal worth $2.25 billion. According to the terms of the agreement, McKesson will assume about $532 million in long-term debt from AmeriSource, whose shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.71 shares of McKesson common stock.
The combined company, to be based in San Francisco, will have annual sales of more than $26 billion and a retail network of more than 9,000 pharmacies. Mark Pulido, McKesson president, said that the merger would add to earnings from the start and predicted that synergies would contribute more than $1 per share to earnings, once completed. McKesson is issuing about 17.4 million new shares of common stock in the merger.
The news of the deal has been seen by analysts as a response to the planned merger of Cardinal Health and Bergen Brunswig (Marketletter September 1), which would have created the largest company in the pharmaceuticals distribution sector. Hemant Shah of analysts HKS & Co has said that if the deals go ahead, each company would control about 25% of the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze