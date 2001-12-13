MDS Pharma and Iconix sign chemogenomics pact

Canada's MDS Pharma Services and Iconix Pharmaceuticals of the USA havesigned a deal which they say will advance "a novel chemogenomics information system for drug discovery and development." The system, DrugMatrix, will bring "unprecedented speed and efficiency to understanding the potential safety and efficacy of new drug candidates at the genomic, chemical structure and pharmacologic level," the firms claimed.
Financial terms of the alliance were not disclosed, but MDS noted that it will make an equity investment in Iconix, and commit other funds and technology to the development of DrugMatrix. Doug Squires, chief executive at MDS, said the deal "gives us the unique opportunity to contribute to the evolution of life sciences informatics and chemogenomics, both of which are being spurred by the convergence of biology, drug development and information technology.'' He added that the adoption of DrugMatrix by pharmaceutical firms "will ultimately lead to faster development of more effective and safer drugs."
