Meabco's BP-C1 enters Ph IIb breast cancer trial

Danish biotechnology company Meabco AS says that it is continuing with a Phase IIb clinical trial of its developmental oncology agent BP-C1 as a treatment for breast cancer. The firm added that its decision is based on the promising results of Phase I/II studies.
Meabco explained that the drug, which is administered via injection, has been tested in women with advanced forms of the disease, mainly at Phase IV, in whom it has demonstrated good efficacy. The company said that side effects associated with the product were mild and transient, adding that these should be viewed in conjunction with the highly positive response rate that the agent elicits. The firm also said that it would file all the trial data with the Danish regulatory authorities.
Stig Lofber, the Kastrup-headquartered firm's managing director, said that BP-C1 is one of several promising oncology treatment products that the company has under development. He added that the group was planning to initiate further trials in various forms of cancer in the near future.
