Medarex and B Twelve R&D deal in cancer

US companies Medarex and B Twelve have entered into an agreement for theR&D and commercialization of novel cancer therapeutics through the application of the former's UltiMAb human antibody development system and the latter's targeted technology. B Twelve will apply its expertise with vitamin B12-related targets to the collaboration, while Medarex will be responsible for generating fully-human antibodies to targets provided by B Twelve.
Under the terms of the deal, Medarex expects to receive license fees and milestone payments as well as royalties on commercial sales of products resulting from the collaboration. It has also received 9% of B Twelve's common stock, the value of which is to be applied against certain fees and milestones payable to the latter.
