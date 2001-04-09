Medarex and Genmab to develop antibodies with Glaucus

Medarex of the USA and Denmark's Genmab have entered into acollaboration with Glaucus Proteomics, a privately-held Dutch company, for the development of new antibody-based therapeutics. The collaboration will center on the use of novel drug targets discovered by Glaucus.
Using Medarex' HuMAb-Mouse technology, Glaucus intends to establish a warehouse of fully-human antibodies that will be used to construct an antibody reporter matrix for signature profiling of human tissues in health and disease, via chip-based differential analysis of protein expression levels. Apart from this screening function, some of the antibodies are expected to be employed for diagnostics and therapeutic applications.
