Medarex and GenPat77 to develop Ab products

New Jersey, USA-based Medarex and Germany's GenPat77 Pharmacogenetics AG say they will collaborate on the development of immune modulatory products. The firms say they will use the former's UltiMAb Human Antibody development system to generate antibodies that interact with novel disease targets provided by the Berlin-headquartered firm.
Under the terms of the deal, the companies will share product development and commercialization responsibilites on any compounds which arise from the collaboration. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze