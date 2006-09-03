Medarex and GenPat77 to develop Ab products

New Jersey, USA-based Medarex and Germany's GenPat77 Pharmacogenetics AG say they will collaborate on the development of immune modulatory products. The firms say they will use the former's UltiMAb Human Antibody development system to generate antibodies that interact with novel disease targets provided by the Berlin-headquartered firm.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will share product development and commercialization responsibilites on any compounds which arise from the collaboration. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.