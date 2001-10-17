Medarex and Incyte partner on human antibody therapies

US firms Medarex and Incyte Genomics have entered into a collaborationfor the development of fully-human antibody therapeutics.

Under the terms of the deal, Medarex and Incyte expect to share equally the cost and responsibility of preclinical and clinical development of antibody products. In addition, the two companies plan to jointly commercialize any products resulting from their collaboration. Medarex plans to use its proprietary UltiMab Human Antibody Development System on diseases selected by Incyte from its proprietary database of targets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.