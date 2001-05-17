Medarex in antibody pact with NovImmune

Medarex of the USA and Switzerland's NovImmune have announced acollaboration to develop fully-human therapeutic antibodies, whereby the former will use its UltiMAb Human Antibody Development System to generate antibodies to disease targets discovered by NovImmune.

Medarex will receive undisclosed license fees and milestone payments as well as royalties on commercial sales from any products resulting from the agreement. Jack Barbut, NovImmune's chief executive, said that the collaboration "will accelerate our drug development process from novel targets to clinical trials." He added that the deal "allows flexibility in the choice of business models, with the possibility of different degrees of involvement by Medarex in the development of our new therapeutic monoclonal antibodies."