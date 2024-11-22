Medco's Adenoscan Approved By FDA

Medco Research has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its Adenoscan (adenosine injection) as a coronary vasodilator for use with radioactive thallium imaging in patients unable to undergo exercise testing. The product will be manufactured and marketed by Fujisawa USA.

According to statements from the two companies, "Adenoscan provides rapid and maximal dilation of coronary arteries for effective diagnosis of coronary artery disease when used in conjunction with nuclear perfusion imaging." The product is intended to serve as an alternative to treadmill testing in individuals who would have difficulty carrying out such exercise, such as the elderly, those with leg or hip prostheses and arthritic patients.

Mario Verani, director of the nuclear cardiology laboratory at The Methodist Hospital/Baylor College of Medicine, noted that "studies have shown that Adenoscan allows us to obtain reliable images of the heart muscle quickly and with few prolonged side effects." The drug is administered in a six-minute intravenous infusion and has a half-life of less than 10 seconds. Midway through the infusion, radioactive thallium-201 is administered and cameras are used to reveal the blood flow in heart muscle.