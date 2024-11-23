Medeva Acquires Fisons' US Facility From R-PR

The rumor of a major US divestment by French chemical and pharmaceutical group Rhone-Poulenc was confirmed as the Marketletter went to press, with the company's pharmaceutical unit Rhone-Poulenc Rorer announcing that Medeva of the UK is to acquire from it the former Fisons manufacturing facility at Rochester, New York, in the USA, for $370 million. Medeva will also acquire from R-PR a group of French pharmaceutical products for $30 million in cash.
The Rochester business includes 10 pharmaceutical products with sales of $99.7 million in 1995, and operating profit of $54.4 million. The products are in the respiratory, diuretic and appetite suppression fields. Medeva commented that the acquisition will provide an opportunity to restructure some of its US operations.
Medeva is also purchasing rights to R-PR's patented pennkinetic technology, which enables the controlled release of active ingredients in products by means of a proprietary resin formulation. The firm said that the acquisition will help to build a base for the introduction of the multi-dose dry powder inhalers to which Medeva acquired European distribution rights earlier this year (Marketletter February 26).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze