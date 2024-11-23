MEDEVA ACQUIRES MERCK PRODUCTS

Medeva of the UK has acquired from Merck & Co the US rights to two metered-dose inhaler steroid products, dexamethasone Turbinaire and dexamethasone Respihaler, which were previously marketed under the trademark Decadron, for $8 million. The consideration will be paid in installments, over a period of years to 1997, in addition to royalty payments based on sales performance of the two products in the USA.
The two products will be marketed in the USA by Medeva's US subsidiary Adams Laboratories, under the trade names Dexacort Turbinaire and Dexacort Respihaler, for allergic rhinitis and bronchial asthma respectively. Dexacort Turbinaire is the only currently-approved non-surgical treatment for certain types of nasal polyps in the USA. The US market for bronchial and nasal inhaled steroids in 1993 was estimated to be worth approximately $650 million, according to data supplied by Medeva.
Marketing Plans Adams' 242-strong sales force will begin marketing Dexacort Turbinaire in July and Dexacort Respihaler from 1995. Sales of the two products in 1993 were $2 million, notes the company.
