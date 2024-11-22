Medeva and Fisons Discussion On Merger Shelved

After around three months of negotiations, talks between the UK pharmaceutical companies Medeva and Fisons over the possibility of them merging have come to an end. On Tuesday last week both parties announced that agreement on a merger could not be reached.
"Our discussions have taken place in a constructive atmosphere but it has not been possible for the two sides to reconcile their respective views on suitable terms for a merger," commented Bernard Taylor, chairman of Medeva.
Stuart Wallis, chief executive at Fisons, said: "the ending of discussions with Medeva will not in any way deflect us from our stated objective to become a marketing-led pharmaceutical company. Discussions with other parties continue towards achieving this goal."
