Medeva Confirms It's Talking With Fisons

UK pharmaceutical company Medeva confirmed swiftly after the Easter break that it is in talks with Fisons regarding the possibility of a merger of the two companies via a recommended offer for Medeva by Fisons.

When the news broke (April 18) Medeva's share price rose 28.5 points to 255 pence, and Fisons' share price fell 3 points to 175 pence. As the Marketletter went to press, Medeva's share price was down 11 to 246.5 pence and Fisons had risen to 179 pence.

If the merger goes ahead, the newly-created business will be worth around L900 million ($1.4 billion) and market value could be over L1.8 billion.