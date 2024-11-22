If the high standards of medical training in South Africa are to be maintained, the current training should be urgently reviewed and the capacity expanded significantly, according to Erik Glatthaar of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Pretoria.
Prof Glatthaar conducted a study on the need for physicians and medical schools in South Africa and concluded that "the closure of any of the existing (seven) medical schools without intensive further investigations will have disastrous long-term implications, and not be in national interest at all."
The research follows on a current debate regarding the rationalization/closure of certain medical schools in South Africa. The report has been made available to the committees appointed by the country's Health Minister to investigate human health resources and academic matters.
