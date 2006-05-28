Friday 22 November 2024

Medicare Part D enrollment deadline passes, political jostling continues

28 May 2006

The deadline for penalty-free Medicare prescription drug benefit enrollments passed on May 15, with both political parties in the USA making partisan claims about the success or failure of the program. The Republican administration claimed that, before the last minute dash to register, its target of 90% coverage for prescription drug relief for seniors had been met. On the Democrat side, there was skepticism about some of the numbers claimed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as claims that the choice of drug plans was confusing, that the late-enrollment penalty was unfair and allegations by one Representative that some insurers had engaged in illegal marketing practices.

Meanwhile, drug companies were deciding whether to continue or cease their patient assistance programs, especially as it was unclear whether low-income beneficiaries would be penalized for receiving PAP benefits from drug firms, when they enter the coverage gap in their plan, the so-called "Donut Hole" (Marketletters passim).

In the run up to the deadline the CMS added 6,000 telephone operators, quadrupled the enrollment web site's capacity and participated in over 1,000 events across the USA to promote last-minute signing up to the Medicare prescription benefit. When asked why about five million people had not yet enrolled, Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt identified four types of people who were resistant: "those who have no drug expenses and 'don't think they need a plan;' those who think the drug benefit is only available to low-income beneficiaries; people who have procrastinated; and those who do not wish to sign up for a government program."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze