Medicare reform "not so easy," says Shalala

Outgoing US Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala hassaid that reforming Medicare is not so easy, and that she is "not as sure as everybody else is about managed care any longer." Moreover, "I started out as their biggest fan," said Dr Shalala, quoted in an article in the New York Times.
The newspaper comments that President-elect George Bush's nominated successor at the HHS Department, Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, has a reputation for innovation in overhauling welfare and also as a champion of giving states more flexibility and discretion in managing their social welfare programs. Gov Thompson "comes from a state that's very progressive, that has had quality delivery systems and that's very creative," said Dr Shalala, but she added: "what I would say to him is be careful that you don't make laws for the Wisconsins of the world," notes the NYT
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze