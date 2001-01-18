Medicare reform "not so easy," says Shalala

Outgoing US Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala hassaid that reforming Medicare is not so easy, and that she is "not as sure as everybody else is about managed care any longer." Moreover, "I started out as their biggest fan," said Dr Shalala, quoted in an article in the New York Times.

The newspaper comments that President-elect George Bush's nominated successor at the HHS Department, Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, has a reputation for innovation in overhauling welfare and also as a champion of giving states more flexibility and discretion in managing their social welfare programs. Gov Thompson "comes from a state that's very progressive, that has had quality delivery systems and that's very creative," said Dr Shalala, but she added: "what I would say to him is be careful that you don't make laws for the Wisconsins of the world," notes the NYT