Medicare Rx deadline fast approaching

When there were less than two weeks remaining to sign up for the USA's Medicare prescription drug coverage without penalty, about four in 10 beneficiaries did not know this, according to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. More than seven million beneficiaries remain without coverage, according to Medicare agency data, including millions who could qualify for extra financial help because of low income and assets.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), more than 400,000 eligible Ohioans without other prescription drug coverage have not enrolled in a Medicare Part D insurance plan as of March 31. Over 1.3 million Ohioans now have Part D coverage for prescription medications, which represents 72% of the eligible beneficiaries in the state, notes a press release from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program.

While some beneficiaries may be tempted to wait until the last minute to look into enrolling, they could encounter frustrations by delaying. Internet connections and telephone lines are likely to become especially busy in the last-minute rush to sign up. Most beneficiaries who wait until after May 15 to enroll will have to wait for next year for their drug coverage to begin, the Ohio group says.