Medicare Select Program Extension

The US House Commerce Committee has approved a five-year extension of the Medicare Select program in the hope that more than the current 15 states experiment with a program that allows seniors to save on Medicare premiums by enrolling in managed care plans. The House Ways and Means Committee has already voted to expand the plan to all 50 states, and it is hoped that a compromise plan will be agreed, and voted on before the spring recess. Under the plan, seniors would save from 10% to 37% on their premiums and deductibles if they stay with managed care doctors or pay more if the go outside their chosen network. The plan can also raise members' premiums as they age.