Friday 22 November 2024

Medicines Co enters deal with Ferrer

1 July 2001

USA-based The Medicines Company has entered a collaboration with Spain'sGrupo Ferrer Internacional for the registration, distribution and promotion of its anticoagulant Angiomax (bivalirudin) in Spain, Portugal and Greece, as well as 18 Latin American markets, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The US firm has been selling the product on the domestic market since January of this year.

TMC points out that ischemic heart disease, for which Angiomax is used, is a leading cause of mortality among the approximately 400 million people in the markets covered by the collaboration. The growing use of angioplasty in these populations provides a significant opportunity for Angiomax, which is a synthetic product, says TMC, to replace heparin (a natural product derived from cow lungs or pig intestines), as animal-derived products are currently under substantial scrutiny in both Europe and Latin America.

According to the US firm, under the terms of the deal, Ferrer will manage and fund all regulatory filings in Latin America, while TMC will be responsible for those in the European territories covered by the agreement, with potential assistance from Ferrer. Once regulatory approval is obtained, the Spanish firm will exclusively distribute and market Angiomax in the specified areas in Latin America and Europe. TMC will supply the product to Ferrer and the two firms will share sales revenues in the specified territories equally. Ferrer has committed to achieving escalating minimum sales of Angiomax.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze