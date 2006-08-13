Medicure acquires US rights to Aggrastat

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicure, a specialist in the field of cardiovascular drugs, says it has acquired exclusive US rights to Aggrastat injection (tirofiban HCl), a glycoprotein IIb/IIa inhibitor used for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, from USA-based company MGI Pharma. The drug was originated by Merck & Co, which continues to market the drug outside the USA, and was launched in the region in 1998, with marketing rights subsequently passing to MGI when it acquired Guildford Pharmaceuticals in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze