Medicure acquires US rights to Aggrastat

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicure, a specialist in the field of cardiovascular drugs, says it has acquired exclusive US rights to Aggrastat injection (tirofiban HCl), a glycoprotein IIb/IIa inhibitor used for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, from USA-based company MGI Pharma. The drug was originated by Merck & Co, which continues to market the drug outside the USA, and was launched in the region in 1998, with marketing rights subsequently passing to MGI when it acquired Guildford Pharmaceuticals in 2005.