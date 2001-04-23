Medicure completes Phase I MC-1 trial

Medicure has successfully completed a Phase I clinical trial of its MC-1treatment for heart attack patients that has demonstrated the drug's safety profile at expected therapeutic doses. The company will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration and to Canada's Therapeutic Products Directorate for approval to start a Phase II trial which will evaluate the drug's ability to reduce heart damage from myocardial infarction and protect the heart against injury as a result of coronary bypass surgery and angioplasty.
Meantime, Medicure has announed that it has granted 20,000 stock options at a price of $1.25 per common share to certain directors, officers and employees.
