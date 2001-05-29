MediGene genital warts study fully-enrolled

German biopharmaceutical company MediGene has completed recruitment in aPhase III trial of its Polyphenon E product in patients with genital warts and says it expects to report results from the study by the end of the year. The aim of the trial will be to look at two different formulations of Polyphenon, a mixture of polyphenols which have been shown to inhibit human papillomavirus, the causative agent in genital warts.
Peter Heinrich, MediGene's chief executive, said that the company hopes to bring the product to market in 2003. He added that analysts have predicted peak sales potential of 50 million euros ($44 million) for "innovative treatments like...Polyphenon E."
