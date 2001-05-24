MediGene previews 1st qtr results, progress

Previewing its results, the German biopharmaceutical company MediGene AGsays that the progress of product development, ie the start of three additional clinical trials, and the expansion of activities - especially in business development - have led to an operating loss of 3.4 million euros ($3 million) for the first quarter of 2001, compared with 1.7 million euros in the like period of 2000. The net loss includes expenses associated with its stock-for-stock acquisition of NeuroVir Therapeutics (Marketletter November 20 2000).
"Other operating income" in the period amounted to 1.2 million euros and was mainly generated by R&D payments, as well as legal-fee funding received from cooperation partners Aventis and Schering AG. This was down 7% on the first three months of 2000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze