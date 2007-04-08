MedImmune and Sanofi Pasteur in IP licensing accord

USA-based MedImmune says that it has licensed its proprietary reverse genetics intellectual property to Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis. MedImmune added that its IP would be used to support the development of both seasonal and pandemic human influenza vaccines.

The US firm said that it would receive an upfront payment in addition to royalties on the future sale of products that are successfully commercialized. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.