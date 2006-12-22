MedImmune collaborates with BioWa

US company MedImmune and BioWa, a US subsidiary of Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kogyo, have entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize new inflammatory disease therapies targeting the interleukin-5 receptor. Initially, they will focus on developing BIW-8405, a monoclonal antibody currently in Phase I clinical studies in patients with asthma.

BIW-8405 has been developed utilizing BioWa's POTELLIGENT technology platform for the development of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enhanced antibodies. The molecule aims to directly deplete eosinophils, a class of white blood cells implicated in the pathology of asthma and other inflammatory diseases. Additionally, BIW-8405 has the potential to neutralize the activity of IL-5, which is believed to play a key role in the growth and development of eosinophils.

Under the terms of the deal, BioWa will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and royalties on future marketed products. It will have exclusive rights to the product in Japan and certain other Asian countries, while MedImmune will have them for the USA, Europe and all other markets.